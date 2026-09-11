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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,503,880 personnel (+1,490 in past 24 hours), 12,341 tanks, 49,516 artillery systems, and 25,312 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,503,880 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 11, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,503,880 (+1,490) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,341 (+2) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,312 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 49,516 (+64) units
  • MLRS – 2,109 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,622 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,573 (+23) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 510,130 (+1,925) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,103 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and fuel tanks – 147,211 (+590) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,666 (+16) units

Read more: 173 combat engagements on front: Defense Forces repelled most enemy attacks on Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

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