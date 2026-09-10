173 combat engagements on front: Defense Forces repelled most enemy attacks on Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

A total of 173 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the start of the day on September 10.

This is stated in the General Staff’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Russian shelling

The enemy carried out 76 airstrikes and dropped 246 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,206 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,104 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Situation in the north

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks.

Read more: 277 battles in 24 hours: 44 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast

During the day, on the Southern Slobozhanskyi axis, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions four times near Izbytske and Ivanivka and in the areas of Chuhunivka and Zakharivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Kivsharivka and Hlushkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Olhivka and Lyman and near Stavky, Drobyshcheve, and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Defense Forces stopped one enemy assault near Ozerne and Kryva Luka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy conducted no offensive operations on the Kramatorsk axis.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,502,390 people (+1,520 per day), 12,339 tanks, 49,452 artillery systems, 25,305 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka, Toretske, and Vilne, as well as toward Mykolaipillia and Kucheriv Yar.

A total of 28 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance near Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and Muravka, as well as toward Hannivka, Svitloe, Dobropillia, Matiiasheve, and Serhiivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated and another 222 wounded in this area today. Four vehicles, two artillery systems, three pieces of special equipment, three UAV control posts, 67 shelters, and three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed. Four vehicles, 10 artillery systems, one air defense asset, three UAV control posts, and 117 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 340 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled one occupier attack toward Berezove and Kalynivske, while another attack is ongoing.

Read more: Enemy naval base ’Novorossiysk’ has been struck, - General Staff

Situation in the south

Seven occupier attacks were recorded on the Huliaipole axis, toward Rizdvianka and Vozdvyzhivka and near Tsvitkove and Huliaipilske.

On the Orikhiv axis, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Mala Tokmachka and toward Novoiakivlivka.

There were no enemy assault operations on the Prydniprovske axis. There were no significant changes on other axes, the General Staff added.

Read more: Railway bridge over North Crimean Canal, enemy ammunition depot, and command posts have been struck, - General Staff