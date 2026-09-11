Russian forces struck gas stations in two districts of Kyiv: dead and injuries. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert triggered by the threat of "Shahed" jet-powered drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The Air Force issued a warning about a jet-powered UAV over the city.

Mayor Klitschko reported explosions in Troieshchyna.

Air defense systems are active in the capital, and a red alert has been declared.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, according to preliminary information, a gas station was hit," the mayor later noted.

There are also reports of a strike on a gas station in the Obolonskyi district.

Later, Russian forces struck a gas station in Obolon once again.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

In the Obolon district, debris from a UAV fell onto a car. There is no fire. Preliminary reports indicate there is one casualty.

A fire broke out in a non-residential area as a result of the UAV strike.

As of 10:40 a.m., there are reports of four people injured as a result of the enemy attack.

According to the State Emergency Service, a rescuer was injured in a second explosion.

All fires have now been extinguished.

As of 11:23, the number of people injured had risen to 5.

The mayor reported that two people were killed in this morning’s attack on a gas station in Kyiv. Four injured people are currently being treated at hospitals in the capital.

As of 12:00 p.m., there are reports of 8 casualties.

The prosecutor's office stated that the number of victims has risen to 14.

Read more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv: 8 injured, high-rise block on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS



















