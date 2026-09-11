Russian Federation’s attack on Pavlohrad: September 11 is a day of mourning in city

September 11 has been declared a day of mourning in Pavlohrad for those who died as a result of the Russian strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"The city honors the memory of five of its residents whose lives were taken by Russian drones.

This is yet another crime committed by Russia against civilians—people who lived, worked, and raised children. Russian attacks bring death and destruction to our cities and villages," the post reads.

Hanzha expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May those killed by Russian terrorists rest in peace.

What is known?

On September 10, Russian troops attacked the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Five people were killed in the attack, and another 67 civilians were injured.

Read more: Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: 5 killed and 67 injured, including children. PHOTOS (updated)