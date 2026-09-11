Woman was killed in Vyshhorod District as result of Russian attacks

As a result of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region, one fatality has been reported in one of the districts.

This was announced by Tkachenko, the head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A woman was killed in the Vyshhorod district. I extend my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. Once again, the enemy is deliberately terrorizing civilians. Private homes were damaged as a result of the attack in the Vyshhorod district," the statement reads.

In addition, a hangar was damaged in the Obukhiv district.

Efforts are currently underway to address the aftermath of the attack.

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