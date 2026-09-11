Russia struck "Kyivstar" building and gas stations in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that throughout the day, the Russians had deliberately attacked gas stations in Kyiv with jet-powered Shahed drones.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russia's escalation involving jet-powered Shaheds is gradually becoming increasingly terrorist in nature. Throughout the day, the Russians have been deliberately striking gas stations in Kyiv. Today alone, and as a result of these strikes alone, two people have been killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Another nine people were injured.

"Among them is a rescuer who was wounded in a follow-up strike. A building belonging to Kyivstar was also hit. These attacks have continued since last night. There were strikes on the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, "we cannot simply wait while Russia refines its repertoire of killing."

"Maximum attention must now be paid to protecting the skies and finding solutions to protect people, as well as scaling up countermeasures against Russian drones. I thank everyone helping to strengthen Ukrainian aviation and air defence systems with the necessary missiles. All of this saves lives every day," the president concluded.

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