Ukraine and Austria to develop recovery roadmap with specific projects, resources and timelines – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukraine and Austria have agreed to develop a joint roadmap for implementing recovery projects. The document is expected to identify specific projects, partners, resources and timelines, as well as create a mechanism to involve Austrian businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction.

The Ministry of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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The agreement was reached during Deputy Minister Artem Rybchenko's working visit to Austria as part of European Forum Alpbach 2026.

"The joint roadmap with Austria should become a practical tool with designated partners, resources and timelines – from identifying recovery priorities to implementing specific projects," Rybchenko said.

Within the roadmap, the parties plan to identify specific reconstruction projects, potential partners, required resources and implementation timelines.

During the visit, the Ukrainian delegation also met representatives of Austrian businesses and the financial sector, including railway company ÖBB, oil and gas company RAG Austria, and PwC Austria.

Rybchenko also held talks with Austria's Federal Minister for Innovation, Mobility and Infrastructure Peter Hanke, Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, and Austrian government commissioner for Ukraine's reconstruction Wolfgang Anzengruber.

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