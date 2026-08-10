Vienna-based company supplied components for Russian military

An international scheme supplying equipment to Russia’s defence industry in circumvention of European Union sanctions has been uncovered in Austria.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a press release from Austria’s Interior Ministry.

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Supply scheme spanning multiple countries

The investigation centres on a Vienna-based company through which highly specialised industrial goods were purchased for Russia’s defence sector.

According to investigators, the company was established specifically to supply sanctioned goods to Russia. These included computer numerical control machine tools and specialised metalworking tools.

A network of companies in various countries was used to conceal the supply routes. These countries included Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Poland and Lithuania.

Read more: Russia and Iran are using Caspian Sea as covert logistics route for trade and military supplies, — NYT

Equipment for missiles and suspect arrested

Austria’s Interior Ministry said that the equipment was received by companies linked to the Russian state corporation Rostec. Investigators established that the goods were used to manufacture military equipment.

"The goods were used to manufacture military equipment, including engines for cruise missiles and fighter jets," the ministry reported.

The company’s 28-year-old head, a Belarusian citizen, was detained in May. On the same day, law enforcement officers seized equipment worth approximately €140,000.

The suspect remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The ministry also reported that Russian weapons manufacturers had received goods worth more than €3.3 million through the scheme since 2022.

See more: DIU showed diplomats foreign components in Russian weapons: over 5,800 parts have been identified. PHOTOS