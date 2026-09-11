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Whose Office controlled fraudulent "offices"? | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO
In a new episode, journalist Iryna Romaliiska takes an in-depth look at the high-profile investigation into the systematic "protection" of a network of call centres by senior officials at the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Who benefits from the billion-hryvnia criminal business, who provided prosecutorial and political protection to its operators, and what will be the consequences of Operation Carthage? Watch the live broadcast.
Watch on Censor.NET.
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