ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13615 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kharkiv
379 1

Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: one person killed, two more wounded

Shaheds

On the evening of 11 September, Russian invaders attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. One person has been killed and two others injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One person killed and two injured

"The enemy carried out a UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, one person was killed. Two more people were injured," Syniehubov wrote at 10:08 p.m.

The official later clarified that a 32-year-old man had been killed by the enemy drone strike in the Kyivskyi district.

Read more: Russians shelled three districts of Kharkiv: high-rise building was hit

Author: 

drone (2951) Kharkiv (1723) attack (1105) Kharkiv region (1955) Kharkivskyy district (641)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 