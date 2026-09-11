Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: one person killed, two more wounded

On the evening of 11 September, Russian invaders attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. One person has been killed and two others injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET says.

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One person killed and two injured

"The enemy carried out a UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, one person was killed. Two more people were injured," Syniehubov wrote at 10:08 p.m.

The official later clarified that a 32-year-old man had been killed by the enemy drone strike in the Kyivskyi district.

Read more: Russians shelled three districts of Kharkiv: high-rise building was hit