Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: one person killed, two more wounded
On the evening of 11 September, Russian invaders attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. One person has been killed and two others injured.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET says.
One person killed and two injured
"The enemy carried out a UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, one person was killed. Two more people were injured," Syniehubov wrote at 10:08 p.m.
The official later clarified that a 32-year-old man had been killed by the enemy drone strike in the Kyivskyi district.
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