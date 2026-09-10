Russians shelled three districts of Kharkiv: high-rise building was hit

Russian troops shelled the Kholodnohirskyi, Kyivskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv. A hit on an apartment building was reported in the city, and there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

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There are casualties in Kharkiv

According to Terekhov, the enemy struck a residential apartment building in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

In the Slobidskyi district, two people were injured as a result of shelling.

"In the Kholodnohirskyi district, the enemy struck a residential apartment building. There are two casualties in the Slobidskyi district," the official wrote.

Prior to this, Terekhov wrote about a strike in the Kyivskyi district.

Earlier, it was reported that on September 9, the occupiers launched a targeted drone strike on a shopping mall in Sumy: a 21-year-old man and woman were killed, and 20 people were injured.

Additionally, the number of casualties in Kyiv resulting from Russian attacks has risen to 17, with one person killed.

Read more: Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 9 September, - Air Force (updated)