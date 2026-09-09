Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 9 September, - Air Force

On the evening of 9 September, the Russian attack is continuing. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of air strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 19:01 – Sumy region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Stepanivka from the north.

At 19:02 – Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Hlevakha/Boyarka.

At 19:03 – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Vyshhorod/Kyiv from the north.

At 19:04 – Kyiv. A jet-powered UAV over the city! Take shelter.

Read more: Two people were injured following attack by enemy UAV in Poltava region: residential buildings were damaged

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

It was previously reported that a Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential block in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, resulting in one fatality.

We also reported that the Russians struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia with a drone: one person has been injured.