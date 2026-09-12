Enemy struck residential area in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person was killed, another was injured, and house was destroyed (updated)

On the night of 12 September, Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, one person was killed, another was injured, and a house was destroyed.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defence Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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House destroyed

"A house has been destroyed, and people may be trapped under the rubble: these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. A Russian drone struck a residential area. Fires have broken out and there is widespread destruction. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped under the rubble," Fedorov reported at 01:12.

People rescued from under the rubble

At 01:25 a.m., Fedorov reported that two people had been pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia.

The injured are currently being examined by medics.

Update

At 01:41 a.m., Fyodorov reported that one of the victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had died.

See more: Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with drones: woman and her 10-year-old son were injured. PHOTOS