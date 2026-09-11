Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with drones: woman and her 10-year-old son were injured. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. A 32-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The victims are receiving all necessary medical care.

"In the city, the roof of a nine-storey residential block was damaged, where a fire broke out covering an area of 80 square metres. A strike on a shopping centre was also recorded, causing a fire covering 500 square metres, as well as a fire in an office space covering 50 square metres," the statement said.

At the same time, the rescue services noted that the clean-up operation was complicated by the constant threat of further strikes – firefighters were forced to interrupt their work and take cover.



All fires have been extinguished.

Read more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv: 8 injured, high-rise block on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS









