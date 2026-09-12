Explosions were heard in Taganrog: industrial facilities were on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 12 September, powerful explosions were heard in Taganrog, in the Rostov Region. Fires broke out at industrial sites

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local public groups and OSINT communities.

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According to preliminary reports, the Taganrog Automobile Plant (TaGAZ) may have been targeted. It is reported that a tank caught fire at the plant. There is currently no information on the nature of the damage or the possible consequences.

Eyewitnesses and OSINT communities are also reporting a fire in the vicinity of the local aerodrome. The cause of the fire and its scale are currently being established.

Background

The Taganrog Automobile Plant (TaGAZ) is a former Russian enterprise that assembled passenger cars and lorries of various makes. According to reports from open sources, drones for the Russian army may have been produced on the plant’s premises recently.

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Initial consequences











