Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin at G20 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to meet with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami, provided that the Russian president is in attendance.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports on this.

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"Yes, of course. We have to go there. We have to meet, talk, and make a decision," Zelenskyy said, commenting on the possibility of a meeting with the Russian dictator.

According to the president, it doesn't matter what exactly he says to Putin or what Putin says to him.

"Only the result will matter. That's all," Zelenskyy emphasized.

What is known about the summit?

The G20 Summit in Miami will take place on December 14–15. Currently, according to information on the summit’s official website, Ukraine is not among the non-G20 countries invited to participate in the event.

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