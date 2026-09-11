Ukrainians will not be left without food; way must be found to achieve "energy truce" – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was necessary to find a way to establish an "energy truce" under which Russia would refrain from striking Ukraine’s energy system and food security would be ensured.
He said this during his address at the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Censor.NET reports.
Maritime security for the grain corridor
According to the President, the prolonged war is already a challenge not only for Ukraine but also for the Russian economy and everyone worldwide. As an example, he cited the blocking of the Black Sea food corridor on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.
"This is a challenge for everyone. Ukrainians will not be left without food. The price of grain will fall because exports will be expensive, the infrastructure for these sales will be complicated, and logistics will be terrible. It will be very difficult for us. But other countries will be in a much worse situation than Ukraine because they simply will not have food. Many nations will have nothing to eat, even if they have money. This is the truth. It will be like Hormuz, but for agriculture. And this is a serious problem. Ukraine should not be the only country addressing this issue because it is a challenge for many," Zelenskyy said.
Energy truce
"Agriculture and energy are two challenges facing the entire world today. And if peace is currently impossible because one person does not want it, the issues of an energy truce and food security can be addressed. Such decisions can be made. We raised these issues a long time ago, but they are highly relevant now," the President added.
Russia’s position
- On 10 September, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian dictator Putin, said that talks on a possible energy truce with Ukraine were not currently taking place.
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