Zelenskyy meets with Carney: Canada has made significant decision on aid package for Ukraine’s air defence. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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The president thanked Carney for the invitation to Canada and described their talks as "very substantive".

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A strong and lasting peace is needed

"We have built excellent relations between our peoples, strong and reliable relations between our governments. I am grateful for all the aid packages, for everything Canada has done throughout this war. We truly appreciate it. To achieve peace, we need to be strong. We need a strong and lasting peace for our state. And we are grateful to have such strong friends as Canada on this path," Zelenskyy stressed.

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Support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Carney discussed the winter support package and energy.

"This is very important. Today, Canada has made a significant decision. It is a very important aid package for air defence. There is a major global shortage of such systems and missiles for them. We are grateful for this support.

"I am very happy to be here, among friends. Thank you for your support—support for Ukraine, Ukrainians, our children, our sovereignty and territorial integrity," the president added.

Read more: Canada to provide Ukraine with $900 million in aid – Canadian PM Carney