Canada to provide Ukraine with $900 million in aid – Canadian PM Carney

Canada will announce a new $900 million military aid package for Ukraine in the coming months. It will include air defense systems, vehicles, and ammunition.

As reported by Censor.NET, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara, European Pravda reports.

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According to Mark Carney, the official announcement of the new aid package will be made soon, while the support itself is intended for the coming months.

"Canada is to announce $900 million in assistance for the medium term. And when I say the medium term, I mean the coming months," the Canadian prime minister said.

He clarified that the new aid package would include vehicles, ammunition, and air defense systems.

During the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had already received one of the aid packages from Canada that included air defense systems.

In addition to military support, Canada plans to continue helping Ukraine in the energy sector, as well as support the country's reconstruction and the strengthening of the Ukrainian economy.

"Pressure on Russia will only increase. Ukraine will win. A lot of positive work awaits us," Mark Carney said.

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