Russia attacked with ballistic missiles, "Banderols" missiles and UAVs: air defense neutralized 56 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting in the evening of August 18, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missiles, various types of UAVs, and "Banderole" loitering munitions at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, launches of two "Iskander-M" missiles, 65 UAVs, and "Banderole" missiles were detected from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Air Force pilots strike ruscists’ position, followed by ammunition detonation. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 56 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones—and two "Banderole" loitering munitions in the north, south, and east of the country.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 10 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 3 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing; there are several Russian UAVs in the airspace.