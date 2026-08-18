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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Air Force pilots strike ruscists’ position, followed by ammunition detonation. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots struck a position of the Russian occupiers in the eastern direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to hit the target.

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According to information released alongside the footage, the enemy was storing ammunition at the position, which detonated after the strike.

At least five ruscists were also eliminated in the attack.

Watch more: "Apex" border guards detect and eliminate occupiers’ SRG in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Drop from Vampire drone piloted by "Phoenix" pilots knocked Russian soldier several metres to side. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12319) ammunition (722) elimination (7825) Air forces (2175) fighter jet (135)
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