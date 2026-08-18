Air Force pilots strike ruscists’ position, followed by ammunition detonation. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots struck a position of the Russian occupiers in the eastern direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, the crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to hit the target.
According to information released alongside the footage, the enemy was storing ammunition at the position, which detonated after the strike.
At least five ruscists were also eliminated in the attack.
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