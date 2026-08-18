Air Force pilots strike ruscists’ position, followed by ammunition detonation. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots struck a position of the Russian occupiers in the eastern direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to hit the target.

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According to information released alongside the footage, the enemy was storing ammunition at the position, which detonated after the strike.

At least five ruscists were also eliminated in the attack.

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