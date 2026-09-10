Main focus of visit to Canada is defence of Ukraine’s airspace and preparations for winter, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Purpose of the visit

"Important meetings and agreements are planned, which will shape our cooperation and cement our long-standing strategic relationship for years to come. I will be meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. The main focus will be on supporting Ukraine in defending its airspace and preparing for winter. We will discuss how to strengthen our resilience, support the people and provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities for defence," the President said.

Meanwhile, the First Lady is scheduled to meet with philanthropists who are helping Ukraine. She will also visit the Canadian counterparts of Ukraine’s Superhero Schools.

Read: Trump: Putin wants to make peace with Ukraine. It would be good if Zelenskyy wanted that too

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy met with Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Torgurdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, on his way to Canada.