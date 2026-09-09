Trump: Putin wants to make peace with Ukraine. It would be good if Zelenskyy wanted that too
US President Donald Trump spoke of a "great" conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He insists that the Kremlin leader wants to make peace, while Ukraine is supposedly resisting.
He made the remarks while speaking to reporters, Censor.NET reports.
On a possible trilateral meeting
"It could happen. We had a great conversation," Trump said.
He also did not rule out a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.
On the main obstacle to an agreement
In Trump’s view, the hatred between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine is the main obstacle to settling the war.
"We had a great conversation with Putin. He is wanting to make a deal, and if Zelenskyy is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice. The holdup is two people who hate each other," Trump said, reiterating his claim that the leaders’ personal relationship is the key problem.
Trump added that, after speaking with both sides, he was confident a deal could be reached:
"I speak to people. That’s all I do, is speak to people, my whole life. I know about deals. And these two people are tired of fighting"
- On 8 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed Ukraine and the results of US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visits to Moscow and Kyiv.
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