Trump: Putin wants to make peace with Ukraine. It would be good if Zelenskyy wanted that too

US President Donald Trump spoke of a "great" conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He insists that the Kremlin leader wants to make peace, while Ukraine is supposedly resisting.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters, Censor.NET reports.

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On a possible trilateral meeting

"It could happen. We had a great conversation," Trump said.

He also did not rule out a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.

Read more: Trump: Ukraine and Russia must end this "stupid war", there is "tremendous animosity" between them

On the main obstacle to an agreement

In Trump’s view, the hatred between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine is the main obstacle to settling the war.

"We had a great conversation with Putin. He is wanting to make a deal, and if Zelenskyy is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice. The holdup is two people who hate each other," Trump said, reiterating his claim that the leaders’ personal relationship is the key problem.

Trump added that, after speaking with both sides, he was confident a deal could be reached:

"I speak to people. That’s all I do, is speak to people, my whole life. I know about deals. And these two people are tired of fighting"

Read more: 75% of missiles for Patriot systems and 90% of air defence munitions: NATO confirms PURL continues after Trump’s statements