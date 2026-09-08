Putin and Trump hold phone call: they discuss ending war in Ukraine

On September 8, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Russian state propaganda news agency TASS reported this, citing Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the conversation

According to Putin’s aide, they exchanged views on the outcomes of Witkoff and Kushner’s visits to Moscow and Kyiv. The telephone conversation lasted an hour, and the dialogue was supposedly "constructive and frank".

Ushakov added that Trump is interested in achieving a breakthrough towards a peace settlement during his presidential term. Putin reportedly supported this position.

"Putin praised US mediation efforts to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. He also gave Trump an objective and thorough analysis of developments during the "special military operation" (SMO)... Trump told Putin that ending the conflict in Ukraine would immediately open up prospects for the full restoration of relations between Russia and the United States," the Russian dictator’s adviser added.

In addition, the Kremlin leader told Trump that speculation about the "Russian threat" provides the EU with "cover for increasing its support for Kyiv and its military spending", while Putin himself said he had no hostile plans towards Europe.

Read more: US considers the possibility of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia over winter – Zelenskyy

The previous conversation between Putin and Trump took place on June 14, 2026.

Trump’s envoys visit Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are in Ukraine on an official visit.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy later said that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from visit by Trump’s envoys, – Bloomberg