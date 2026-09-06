Trump is determined to bring war to an end, - Kushner

Photo: 24 Канал

The US President’s Special Envoy Jared Kushner, whilst in Kyiv, stated that US President Donald Trump is "determined" to put an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine and to stop the loss of life.

He made these remarks in statements to the media following the first round of talks, as quoted by "TSN" and reported by Censor.NET.

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Statement by Kushner

Kushner stated that the issue remains "very, very complex and convoluted", but that it must be resolved.

According to him, the aim of the negotiations should be not merely to end the war, but also to create the conditions for ‘long-term, lasting peace’.

"This is a very, very complex and intractable problem, but it is worth resolving — not simply to find a way to end the current war, but to create the right conditions and agreements for a long-term, lasting peace," said Trump’s special representative.

He added that such a peace should give Ukraine the opportunity to recover and develop after years of war.

Kushner also noted that President Trump is "determined" to bring the war to an end and stop the loss of life.

"So he is determined to bring this war to an end, to stop the loss of life, to bring relief to families and, we hope, to get back to what he loves most — focusing on investment and business opportunities," said Kushner.

According to him, economic cooperation can help bring countries closer together and create new opportunities for Ukraine and Europe.

Read more: First round of talks between Ukrainian delegation and Witkoff and Kushner has concluded, - media

Statement by Witkoff

For his part, Steve Witkoff described the meeting as "substantive and important".

"I would say that we had a very substantive discussion — a thorough and important one — and we are very encouraged and ready to continue working today for as long as it takes," he said.

According to Witkoff, the US is committed to continuing the negotiation process and is seeking opportunities to advance foreign security issues.

He specifically highlighted the cooperation between the US and its partners in Germany, France, and the UK.

What is known about the visit to Kyiv