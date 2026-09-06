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News Peace negotiations Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine
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First round of talks between Ukrainian delegation and Witkoff and Kushner has concluded, - media

Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner

The first round of talks between the Ukrainian delegation and the US President’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, has concluded in Kyiv.

This has been reported by "Interfax-Ukraine", citing a well-informed source, according to Censor.NET.

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Next, the Europeans will join the meeting

Following this, a second, extended round of talks is due to begin, involving the national security advisers of the E3 countries (the United Kingdom, France and Germany).

Yesterday, President Zelenskyy said that negotiations would first take place with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, followed by talks involving European negotiators.

Read more: Representatives from France, UK and Germany are also in Kyiv. Important talks are due to take place, - Budanov

What is known about the visit to Kyiv

  • As a reminder, it was previously reported that Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.
  • In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are in Ukraine on an official visit.
  • Zelenskyy began the meeting with Trump’s envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.
  • Zelenskyy later reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9707) Jared Kushner (78) negotiations (1612) Steve Witkoff (211) Serhii Kropyva (1)
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