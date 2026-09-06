First round of talks between Ukrainian delegation and Witkoff and Kushner has concluded, - media

The first round of talks between the Ukrainian delegation and the US President’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, has concluded in Kyiv.

This has been reported by "Interfax-Ukraine", citing a well-informed source, according to Censor.NET.

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Next, the Europeans will join the meeting

Following this, a second, extended round of talks is due to begin, involving the national security advisers of the E3 countries (the United Kingdom, France and Germany).

Yesterday, President Zelenskyy said that negotiations would first take place with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, followed by talks involving European negotiators.

Read more: Representatives from France, UK and Germany are also in Kyiv. Important talks are due to take place, - Budanov

What is known about the visit to Kyiv