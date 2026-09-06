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News Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine
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Zelenskyy began his meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has already begun a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a video broadcast of the meeting.

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Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

The Head of State met the American guests outside St Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner
Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner

Read more: Putin says at meeting with Witkoff and Kushner that Russia has not attacked Kyiv since midnight Saturday

"The Russians did not allow the American delegation to fly in, even though our airports were ready," he noted.

As reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.
  • At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • The talks lasted over three hours.

See more: Ukraine has prepared proposals: Zelenskyy held meeting with negotiating team ahead of his meeting with Trump’s envoys. PHOTOS

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9707) Jared Kushner (78) Steve Witkoff (211)
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