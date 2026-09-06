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Zelenskyy began his meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner. VIDEO+PHOTOS
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has already begun a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a video broadcast of the meeting.
Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner
The Head of State met the American guests outside St Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv.
"The Russians did not allow the American delegation to fly in, even though our airports were ready," he noted.
As reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.
- At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The talks lasted over three hours.
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