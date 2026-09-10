Kremlin says energy truce not currently under discussion: Russia continues to strike targets in Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, said that an energy truce is not currently under discussion and that Russian forces continue to attack targets in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.

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Energy truce

"An energy truce with Ukraine is not currently being discussed in any substantive way," Peskov said.

He also stated that Russian forces were systematically and methodically striking targets in Ukraine, allegedly in response to Kyiv’s attacks.

According to Peskov, Ukraine is now allegedly proposing not a long-term settlement but a truce "in the area that is their Achilles’ heel"—the energy sector.

Read more: No preconditions for peaceful settlement with Ukraine, war continues – Peskov

Peace talks

It is noted that Abu Dhabi will be on the agenda as a venue for trilateral talks on a settlement when it comes to substantive discussions.

Peskov stated that "a peaceful settlement is preferable, but in the absence of such opportunities, Russia is continuing the ‘special military operation’ (SMO)."

In addition, the spokesman for the Russian dictator said that Russia’s terms "for ending the conflict in Ukraine" had not changed and were well known.

Read more: Peskov on "buffer zone" in Donbas: It is "part of Russia", third party cannot exercise control there