The dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the idea of creating a "buffer zone" in Donbas.

He made this statement to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Donbas is part of Russia; a third party cannot manage Russian regions," he said.

Read more: Kyiv will feel Russian Federation’s "retaliation" for strikes "every day and every night," - Peskov

Background

Earlier, The Times reported that a set of proposals to end the war in Ukraine had been developed in collaboration with the United States and Europe.

The plan will include:

a ceasefire;

the mutual withdrawal of Russian and Ukrainian troops from the front lines;

the establishment of a buffer zone.

Read more: No preconditions for peaceful settlement with Ukraine, war continues – Peskov