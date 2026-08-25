Peskov on "buffer zone" in Donbas: It is "part of Russia", third party cannot exercise control there
The dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the idea of creating a "buffer zone" in Donbas.
He made this statement to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Donbas is part of Russia; a third party cannot manage Russian regions," he said.
Background
- Earlier, The Times reported that a set of proposals to end the war in Ukraine had been developed in collaboration with the United States and Europe.
The plan will include:
- a ceasefire;
- the mutual withdrawal of Russian and Ukrainian troops from the front lines;
- the establishment of a buffer zone.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password