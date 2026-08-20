No preconditions for peaceful settlement with Ukraine, war continues – Peskov

The Kremlin says there are no "preconditions for a peaceful settlement" of the war in Ukraine.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"At present, given the position of the Kyiv regime, there are no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement. Developments on the fronts are well known. The head of state, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, has spoken about them repeatedly. The "special military operation" continues", the Russian dictator’s spokesperson said.

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on Russia have no critical consequences but do cause damage – Putin

Massive attack on August 20

On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the region.

As a result of the enemy strikes on the Kyiv region, one person is known to have been killed in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

In Kyiv, Russian attacks claimed the lives of 13 people. More than 30 people were injured. As of 1:20 p.m., 15 people were confirmed dead and 33 residents of the capital injured.

Read more: Russia has more than 600 "Onyx" missiles, 120 ’Zircon’ missiles, 130 "Iskander" ballistic missiles, and other missiles in its arsenal, - DIU