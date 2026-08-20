Russia has more than 600 "Onyx" missiles, 120 ’Zircon’ missiles, 130 "Iskander" ballistic missiles, and other missiles in its arsenal, - DIU

The Russian army has more than 600 "Onyx" missiles, more than 450 "Kalibr" missiles, more than 120 ‘Zircon’ missiles, about 130 missiles for the "Iskander-M," and hundreds of missiles of other types in its stockpiles.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided to UP by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

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According to intelligence reports, the Russian defense industry is capable of producing more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles per month.

As of July, Russia had about 50 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles and roughly the same number of North Korean KN-23, KN-24, and KN-30 ballistic missiles.

Read more: Russia has stockpiled 6,200 "Geran" drones for large-scale attacks on Ukraine, - DIU