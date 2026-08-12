Russia has stockpiled 6,200 "Geran" drones for large-scale attacks on Ukraine, - DIU

The aggressor country has built up a stockpile of 6,200 "Geran" attack drones.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET, citing "Militarnyi."

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Why is Russia stockpiling drones?

As noted, Russia is stockpiling these drones to carry out massive combined strikes on Ukrainian territory. At the same time, limited production capacity prevents Russian forces from maintaining a consistently high launch rate.

Russia is forced to stockpile a significant number of attack drones ahead of large-scale attacks.

See more: DIU showed diplomats foreign components in Russian weapons: over 5,800 parts have been identified. PHOTOS

How many drones can the enemy launch in a single attack?

The largest-scale strikes may involve 600–1,000 drones, whereas during periods of buildup, Russian forces typically launch about 150–200 drones in a single attack, with the maximum number reaching approximately 300 drones.

Read more: Russia may be producing up to 80 "Banderol" missiles per month, - DIU