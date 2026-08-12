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Russia may be producing up to 80 "Banderol" missiles per month, - DIU

Russia is capable of producing up to 80 S8000 "Banderol" missiles per month.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET, citing "Militarnyi."

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What is known about the "Banderol"?

The missile was designed and manufactured by "Kronstadt" JSC. Its maximum speed is 620–650 km/h, and its cruising speed is 520–560 km/h.

The "Banderol" is equipped with an OFBCh-150 warhead with a total mass of 114.3 kg. Of this, 49.5 kg is explosive material.

Скільки ракет Бандероль може виготовляти РФ?

The missile has a range of about 500 km. It is known that Russia used "Banderol" missiles to attack the Odesa region as well as the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with Iskander, missiles and 138 drones, 112 UAVs were shot down - Air Force

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rocket (1975) Russia (14256) Defense Intelligence (553)
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