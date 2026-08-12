Enemy attacked Ukraine with Iskander, missiles and 138 drones, 112 UAVs were shot down - Air Force

On the night of August 12, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile, and Kh-35 guided air-to-ground missiles launched from , the Rostov region and from the Black Sea, as well as 138 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones, Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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Where did the enemy aim?

As noted, the main focus of the attack is the Sumy and Odesa regions!

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read more: Only 5-9% of Ukraine’s long-range strikes penetrate Russian air defences, Armed Forces of Ukraine wear down enemy using saturation tactics – AP

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 112 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones, in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 2 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.