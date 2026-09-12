Ukraine needs 100–120 Patriot missiles per month this winter, - Zelenskyy

In winter, Ukraine needs 100–120 Patriot missiles each month to defend against Russian ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an exclusive interview with DW.

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He noted that Russia produces about 140 ballistic missiles per month, and according to NATO standards, a 1-to-2 ratio is required to destroy them—that is, 280 interceptor missiles. Zelenskyy acknowledged that such a number is unattainable, and that even receiving 100 missiles per month is a "huge challenge" for Kyiv.

"I want to have 100 to 120 Patriot missiles for these difficult months, especially the cold months," said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine could receive missiles from U.S. stockpiles or production facilities, and is also discussing potential supplies from countries in the Middle East, the details of which he did not disclose.

What led up to this?

On Friday, September 11, the European Commission allocated 6.1 billion euros to Ukraine for the purchase of drones and PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems as part of a 90 billion euro loan package to support Ukraine.

Read more: European Union has approved €6.1 billion for Ukraine to purchase drones and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot system