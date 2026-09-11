European Union has approved €6.1 billion for Ukraine to purchase drones and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot system

On Friday, 11 September, the European Commission approved the allocation of €6.1 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of drones and PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence systems, as part of a €90 billion loan package to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was announced by European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius.

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"Today, the Commission has officially approved the allocation of 6.1 billion for drones and missiles for Ukraine’s air defence as part of the loan to support Ukraine," said Kubilius.

He added that "this decision officially allows Ukraine to procure PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot systems".

The EU has made exceptions for Ukrainian and American manufacturers

"The package, funded as part of the loans to support Ukraine, includes five exemptions from the standard eligibility criteria. Three are for Ukrainian-made drones and components that exceed the cost thresholds, and two are for US-made equipment, specifically PAC-3 missiles," the European Commissioner explained.

Read more: Ukraine has nearly run out of missiles for its Patriot and F-16 systems as Russia ramps up production, - The Economist

Kubilius emphasised that all €28.3 billion earmarked for this year to fund Ukraine’s defence under the loan package to support Ukraine has now been agreed.

The European Commission is preparing a new tranche of €4.3 billion

At the same time, the European Commission is processing requests for the next payment of €4.3 billion to Ukraine.

This tranche will follow the €8.3 billion already paid out to Ukraine.

The total amount of the EU loan to support Ukraine stands at €90 billion.

Read more: Increased support for Ukraine must go hand in hand with protection of EU’s borders, - Costa