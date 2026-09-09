Increased support for Ukraine must go hand in hand with protection of EU’s borders, - Costa

Ukraine is safeguarding the security of the whole of Europe; therefore, any further increase in support for Ukraine must go hand in hand with strengthening the European Union’s security capabilities and protecting its borders.

This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, during a joint press briefing in the Polish capital with the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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Ukraine is safeguarding Europe’s security

Costa emphasised that Ukraine is defending not only its own sovereignty, but also Europe’s security.

He added that Poland plays a special role in supporting Ukraine, as it is one of the key countries on the EU’s eastern flank and is directly affected by the consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Costa discusses Ukraine’s EU accession and EUR 90 billion loan with Koretskyi

Support for Ukraine

According to Costa, support for Ukraine must remain one of the EU’s priorities, whilst Europe must strengthen its own defence capabilities, the protection of its external borders and its preparedness for potential threats.

"Stepping up support for Ukraine must go hand in hand with strengthening our collective readiness and protecting our borders," he said.

The President of the European Council emphasised the need to strengthen European defence capabilities by 2030, as Russian aggression poses a long-term challenge to Europe’s security.