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Enemy struck shop in Zviahel: two people were killed. Three petrol stations in Zhytomyr region were attacked

Zviahel

Today, 12 September, the enemy continues to terrorise the Zhytomyr region. There have been casualties.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attacks on petrol stations

It is reported that a foreign-invested enterprise was targeted during the night. In the morning, a petrol station in Zviahel was targeted. In addition, two petrol stations in Korosten were targeted. There were no casualties in any of these incidents.

See more: Russian forces attacked private enterprise in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Another blow to Zviahel

According to the Regional Military Administration, about an hour ago a grocery shop, again in Zviahel, was hit, resulting in the deaths of two people.

"I urge you not to disregard safety rules. During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places.
Look after yourselves and your loved ones," emphasises the regional leader.

Author: 

Korosten (5) Zhytomyr region (226) Zhytomyrskyy district (48) Korostenskyy district (5) Zvyahelskyy district (1) Zvyahel (1)
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