Russian forces attacked private enterprise in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked civilian targets in the Zhytomyr region overnight.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"As a result of the attack by strike drones, a private enterprise in the Ovruch community sustained damage.



A fire broke out at the site of the strike, which was quickly brought under control by State Emergency Service firefighters," the statement said.

No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.

According to the State Emergency Service, an attack occurred at a production facility belonging to one of the enterprises in the Korosten District.

Rescue workers, together with forest rangers and firefighters from volunteer fire departments, extinguished all the fires.















Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of September 10 – Air Force (updated)

What led up to this?

According to the Air Force, on the night of 11 September, Russian troops launched 161 drones and ‘Banderols’ at Ukraine. Air defence forces neutralised 138 targets.

See more: Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with drones: woman and her 10-year-old son were injured. PHOTOS