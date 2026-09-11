Air defense forces neutralized 138 out of 161 UAVs. Hits have been recorded at 19 locations, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers launched attacks using "Banderols" and various types of attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What weapons did the enemy use in its attack?

The enemy launched S8000 "Banderol" missiles (from the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation) and 161 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk— the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske—the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv: 8 injured, high-rise block on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 138 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera models, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 3 locations.

The Russian Federation’s attack continues, and enemy UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

Read more: Poland prepares new €50 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defence – Kosiniak-Kamysz