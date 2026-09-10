Poland prepares new €50 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defence – Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland is preparing a new €50 million military aid package for Ukraine. It will include air defence assets.

Censor.NET reports that Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made the statement during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Ukrinform reports.

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Poland prepares new aid for Ukraine

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland continues to transfer equipment to Ukraine that is no longer needed by the Polish Armed Forces or is being phased out.

"We are continuing what our predecessors and we started in 2022. We transfer what is possible, what the Polish Armed Forces say will no longer be needed, that is, equipment being phased out or what Ukraine needs most," the Polish defence minister said.

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He stressed that the amount of military support for Ukraine is determined by Poland’s security needs and the resources of the Polish army. These are assessed by the Chief of the General Staff.

The day before, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence reported that Poland was preparing a new €50 million aid package. It is to include air defence assets, among other things.

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Kosiniak-Kamysz does not disclose details

On Thursday, the Polish minister confirmed information about preparations for a new aid package. At the same time, he did not disclose details of its composition.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also noted that Poland was transferring equipment to Ukraine that would no longer be used by the Polish army but could be useful to Ukraine.

"We act according to this principle. We are preparing the support that is needed most and transferring equipment that is being phased out or reaching the end of its service life, which will no longer be used in Poland but can be put to good use in Ukraine," the deputy prime minister stressed.

According to figures cited by Kosiniak-Kamysz in July, since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with military aid worth approximately PLN 16.5 billion, or nearly €4 billion. Around 90% of this aid was provided in 2022–2023.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that, overnight on 10 September, cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian special services had helped prevent a threat to one of the border crossing points with Ukraine.

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