Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of September 10 – Air Force (updated)

A Russian attack is ongoing on the evening of September 10. Air raid alerts have been declared in several Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:51 p.m. — KABs heading for Donetsk Oblast.

At 8:57 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Vyshhorod/Kyiv from the north.

At 9:00 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Odesa Oblast (Chornomorsk) from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 9:01 p.m. — Kyiv. Jet-powered UAVs over the city. Remain in shelters.

At 9:03 p.m. — KABs heading for Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 9:18 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in the Kozyn area, heading toward Vasylkiv.

At 9:20 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts.

At 9:30 p.m. — KABs heading for Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

At 9:59 p.m. — Strike UAVs heading toward the city of Zaporizhzhia from the east.

At 10:03 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

During air raids, remain in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that ruscists struck Pavlohrad on September 10: four people were killed and at least 60 injured, including children.

Read more: UAV hits on office buildings recorded in two Kyiv districts (updated)