UAV hits on office buildings recorded in two Kyiv districts (updated)
A Russian drone fell onto an office building in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
UAV attack
"A UAV fell onto a two-storey office building in Obolonskyi district," the mayor said.
Updated information
Klitschko later reported that a UAV had struck the roof of a business centre in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.
"According to preliminary information, a UAV struck the roof of a four-storey business centre in Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko added.
It was previously reported that Russia struck a petrol station with a Shahed in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, injuring four people.
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone strike also damaged the electricity grid. A total of 6,700 consumers were left without power.
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