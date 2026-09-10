UAV hits on office buildings recorded in two Kyiv districts (updated)

A Russian drone fell onto an office building in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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UAV attack

"A UAV fell onto a two-storey office building in Obolonskyi district," the mayor said.

Updated information

Klitschko later reported that a UAV had struck the roof of a business centre in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

"According to preliminary information, a UAV struck the roof of a four-storey business centre in Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko added.

It was previously reported that Russia struck a petrol station with a Shahed in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, injuring four people.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone strike also damaged the electricity grid. A total of 6,700 consumers were left without power.

See more: Non-residential building caught fire in Kyiv following Russian strike. PHOTOS