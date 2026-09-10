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Non-residential building caught fire in Kyiv following Russian strike. PHOTOS
In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a two-storey non-residential building as a result of a Russian strike. Emergency services quickly brought the blaze under control.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported bythe State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
According to the State Emergency Service, no reports of casualties have been received so far.
Rescue workers have urged residents of Kyiv and other regions not to ignore air-raid sirens and to respond promptly to changes in the security situation.
Consequences of the attack
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