Non-residential building caught fire in Kyiv following Russian strike. PHOTOS

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a two-storey non-residential building as a result of a Russian strike. Emergency services quickly brought the blaze under control.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported bythe State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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According to the State Emergency Service, no reports of casualties have been received so far.

Rescue workers have urged residents of Kyiv and other regions not to ignore air-raid sirens and to respond promptly to changes in the security situation.

Consequences of the attack

Read more: Number of people injured in Kyiv in Russian attacks rises to 17, one person killed. PHOTOS (updated)