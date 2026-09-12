Occupiers are losing ground in Dvorichna; Russian bridgehead on right bank of Oskol is shrinking, - Trehubov

In Dvorichna, in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are gradually losing ground; whilst there is no question of the town being liberated as yet, the Russian foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River is being reduced.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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Tregubov spoke about the situation regarding the Kupiansk sector, Borova and Dvorichna.

The situation in the Borova and Dvorichna areas

"The situation in the Borova area is, all things considered, fairly stable. If we take Dvorichna, the Russians are gradually losing ground there; they are under quite effective pressure. Unfortunately, there is no question yet of liberating Dvorichna itself, but we are talking about reducing the Russian foothold on the right bank of the River Oskil," he noted.

Read more: Several dozen occupiers infiltrated Kupiansk by crossing Oskil River – Butusov

The situation around Kupiansk

According to Trehubov, the fact that the Russians are being pushed back towards the river is in itself preventing them from carrying out any active operations in the direction of Kupiansk, which is a major positive.

"As for Kupiansk, we divide it into two parts, two banks: the right and the left. On the right bank, it is precisely this pressure – exerted by Ukrainian forces towards Dvorichna – that is squeezing the bottleneck through which the Russians are trying to feed their forces into Kupiansk. So far, they (the Ukrainian troops – ed.) have not completely cut it off; there is still a certain part of the Russian-controlled zone and a ‘grey area’… And in the very north of the town, these small infantry groups are still present," said the spokesperson.

He added that (these groups – ed.) are not advancing, but that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will need some more time and effort to ‘drive them out’ of there.

The left bank of the River Oskil

"However, if we look at the left bank of the Oskil River, the situation there is not the mirror image, but less favourable for Ukrainian forces, as the Russians are putting pressure on the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank and are actively attempting to advance through the occupied town of Pishchane towards Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, effectively pushing through the very centre of this bridgehead," said Trehubov.

He noted that the main focus of the Ukrainian forces is on preventing the Russians from doing so and on destroying any troops attempting to advance there.