Enemy UAV base in Donetsk, signal repeaters in Crimea, and facilities in the Bryansk region hit – General Staff

On September 12 and during the night of September 13, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Strikes on the occupied territory

For example, in the city of Donetsk, a facility used by the occupiers to store, prepare, and launch attack UAVs was struck.

In the Zalizny Port and Skadovsk districts of the Kherson region, as well as in Chornomorsk and Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, ground-based relay stations used to control "Geran"/"Gerbera"-type attack UAVs have been destroyed. In Olenivka, an enemy antenna complex was also destroyed.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,506,900 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,344 tanks, 49,678 artillery systems, and 25,330 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Attacks on Russia

In the Bryansk region, near the village of Ryovni, a radar station used for tracking targets was destroyed, and near Rechitsa, a storage facility for enemy weapons and military equipment was destroyed.

"Operations against the Russian aggressor's key military targets are continuing," the General Staff emphasized.