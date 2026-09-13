Russia has carried out drone strike on Cersanit factory in Zviahel: production has been halted for at least six months

During the night of 11–12 September, an attack was carried out on the Cersanit Invest ceramics factory in Zviahel in the Zhytomyr region.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Cersanit press office.

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There are no casualties

It is reported that the damage to the plant was caused by jet-powered drones. All employees who were on the factory premises at the time were safely evacuated – no one was killed.

See more: Russians attacked civilian enterprise in Zhytomyr region overnight. PHOTOS

There is serious damage

The attack caused serious damage to the factory, in particular to key elements of the ceramic tile production cycle.

"As things stand, the resumption of production and the plant’s continued operation are not possible. A detailed assessment of the extent of the damage and the associated losses is currently underway. Based on a preliminary assessment, Cersanit estimates that the restoration of the plant’s production capacity will take at least six months.

"Cersanit’s priority remains the safety of its employees and ensuring the security of the company’s premises," the statement reads.