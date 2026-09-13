Boris Johnson, Merz’s adviser and European politicians were on board train attacked by Russia, - Spiegel

The train, whose locomotive was attacked by Russia today, was carrying a delegation of international guests: former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s leading advisers, as well as diplomats, members of the Bundestag, academics and national security advisers from EU countries.

This is reported by the German publication "Spiegel", according to Censor.NET.

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Who was on the train?

According to the publication, the train, which was travelling from Kyiv to Poland, stopped at around five o’clock in the morning near the Polish border. Passengers were evacuated due to the threat of drone attacks.

"The security measures were prompted by an incident on this very stretch of track. There, also early in the morning, near the Polish border, a drone attacked a scheduled train travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw. According to the operator, the train’s locomotive was hit as a result, but no one was injured," the publication writes.

Among those on the train was Günter Sautter, foreign policy and security adviser to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. On Saturday, 12 September, Sautter took part in the YES international security conference in Kyiv.

Also on the train with him were security advisers from other European governments, members of the Bundestag, diplomats and academics.

Following the conference, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also returned to Poland on the special train.

In addition, Robin Wagener, a member of the Bundestag for the Green Party, was also on board the special train.

Watch more: Russia attacked passenger train locomotive in Volyn, 2 km from border with Poland, – "UZ". VIDEO

Evacuation of passengers

Following a warning about a drone threat, the train conductors woke the passengers to evacuate them. The all-clear was soon given, as no further drones were detected. It is reported that all passengers escaped with nothing more than a fright.

Reaction from a German MP

"These drone attacks are indiscriminate terror against Ukrainian civilians and a dangerous escalation in Putin’s war," Wagner said in a comment to "Spiegel".

The German MP regards these strikes as a provocation against Ukraine’s allies.

"Russia is becoming increasingly cynical and is playing with fire right on the border of the European Union and NATO. We must finally put a clear stop to this terror," Wagner urged.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that on the morning of 13 September, Russia attacked the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, 2 km from the border with Poland.