Russia attacked passenger train locomotive in Volyn, 2 km from border with Poland, – "UZ". VIDEO
For the second day running, the enemy has been attacking the railway.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the ‘UZ’ press centre.
What is known?
As noted, today in Volyn, two kilometres from the border with Poland, the enemy struck a passenger train’s locomotive.
"The monitoring team warned the train crew of the threat in good time, thanks to which no one was injured. We are continuing to monitor aerial threats, ensure the movement of trains and take every possible measure to ensure the safety of passengers and railway staff," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password