Enemy has attacked railway: strikes have been reported in Lutsk and Fastiv; passengers have been evacuated, – "UZ" (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy is attacking the railway once again.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of ‘UZ’, according to Censor.NET.

Initial details

According to him, as of now, there have been strikes in Lutsk and Fastiv.

"Passengers were evacuated from the train in good time, and staff were evacuated from their workplaces. Everyone is safe. The attack is ongoing, with swarms of drones in the sky. We are working with the utmost care and caution. There may be changes to timetables – for everyone’s safety," said Pertsovskyi.

See more: Russian forces struck train in Kharkiv region with drone: there are casualties. PHOTO

The threat persists

"The enemy is attacking the railway once again. As of now, there have been strikes in Lutsk and Fastiv. Thanks to the timely detection of the threat by Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring team and the evacuation of passengers, there have been no casualties. The attack continues, with swarms of drones in the sky. We are operating with the utmost care and caution. Timetables may be subject to change for everyone’s safety," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasised in a statement.

No further information regarding the enemy attacks is available at this time.

"ATTENTION!!! Residents of Volyn, I urge you to stay in shelters and safe places. A massive drone attack is underway. Many enemy targets are heading towards the region. Keep yourselves and your loved ones safe!" urged Roman Romanyuk, head of the Regional Military Administration.